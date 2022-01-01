Omelettes in Bethlehem

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roasted Bethlehem image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Roasted Bethlehem

22 W 4th St, Bethlehem

Avg 4.6 (800 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
OMELETTE CREATE$6.25
More about Roasted Bethlehem
26942356-eb49-4fbc-99b0-ddc3d198a183 image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Billy's Downtown Diner - Bethlehem

10 E Broad St, Bethlehem

Avg 4.5 (1959 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BYO OMELETTE$7.99
Pano's Omelette$10.29
Eggs with diced ham, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, topped with bacon, sour cream, and scallions. Served with buttered Texas toast.
Yanna's Omelette$9.99
Farm Fresh eggs mixed with spinach, Spanish onions, diced tomatoes, and imported Greek feta cheese. Served with buttered Texas toast.
More about Billy's Downtown Diner - Bethlehem

