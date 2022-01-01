Pancakes in Bethlehem

The Flying Egg image

 

The Flying Egg

451 Main Street, Bethlehem

Avg 4.3 (860 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pancakes$6.95
More about The Flying Egg
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Roasted Bethlehem

22 W 4th St, Bethlehem

Avg 4.6 (800 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seasonal Pancakes$9.75
Cinnamon Bun Pancakes
More about Roasted Bethlehem

