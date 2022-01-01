Paninis in Bethlehem
Bethlehem restaurants that serve paninis
More about The Clubhouse Grille
GRILL
The Clubhouse Grille
400 illicks mill rd, Bethlehem
|TURKEY PANINI
|$12.00
House roasted turkey, smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, Jalapeno-Avocado Mayo, ciabatta roll
More about The Brick
PIZZA
The Brick
1 West Broad Street, Bethlehem
|Sinatra Panini
|$11.99
grilled eggplant, roasted red peppers, spinach, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze
|Tuscana Panini
|$12.99
grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, spinach, pesto
|Nonna Panini
|$12.99
grilled chicken, tomato, spinach, provolone, balsamic dressing