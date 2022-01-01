Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pierogies in Bethlehem

Bethlehem restaurants
Bethlehem restaurants that serve pierogies

The Clubhouse Grille image

GRILL

The Clubhouse Grille

400 illicks mill rd, Bethlehem

Avg 3.5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PIEROGIES$8.00
FRIED OR SAUTEDD WITH ONIONS
SIDE PIEROGIES$5.00
More about The Clubhouse Grille
Item pic

 

The Bayou

702 Hawthorne Road, Bethlehem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cast Iron Pierogies$17.00
Seared house-made pierogies, lump crab, lobster cognac butter
More about The Bayou
Fegley's Bethlehem Brew Works image

 

Fegley's Bethlehem Brew Works

559 Main Street #101, Bethlehem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hand-Pressed Pierogies$9.00
Mom and Pop's potato & cheddar pierogies, sautéed onions, garlic sour cream
More about Fegley's Bethlehem Brew Works
Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES

Wiz Kidz

65 Elizabeth Ave, Bethlehem

Avg 4.5 (558 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pierogie Bowl$13.50
Your choice any of our signature steaks over a bowl of pierogies
Pierogies (3)$4.99
Garlic-Parm Pierogies$5.49
More about Wiz Kidz

