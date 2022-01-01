Pierogies in Bethlehem
Bethlehem restaurants that serve pierogies
GRILL
The Clubhouse Grille
400 illicks mill rd, Bethlehem
|PIEROGIES
|$8.00
FRIED OR SAUTEDD WITH ONIONS
|SIDE PIEROGIES
|$5.00
The Bayou
702 Hawthorne Road, Bethlehem
|Cast Iron Pierogies
|$17.00
Seared house-made pierogies, lump crab, lobster cognac butter
Fegley's Bethlehem Brew Works
559 Main Street #101, Bethlehem
|Hand-Pressed Pierogies
|$9.00
Mom and Pop's potato & cheddar pierogies, sautéed onions, garlic sour cream