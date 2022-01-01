Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Bethlehem

Bethlehem restaurants
Bethlehem restaurants that serve pies

The Brick image

PIZZA

The Brick

1 West Broad Street, Bethlehem

Avg 4.3 (627 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
12" Cannoli Pie$15.99
16" Clam Pie$21.99
16" Vegan Pie$18.99
Vegan Treats image

DONUTS • CAKES

Vegan Treats

1444 Linden St, Bethlehem

Avg 4.5 (611 reviews)
Takeout
Peanut Butter Pie$11.95
Traditional Whoopie Pie$4.25
GF Chocolate Mousse Pie$11.95
Billy's Downtown Diner - Bethlehem image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Billy's Downtown Diner - Bethlehem

10 E Broad St, Bethlehem

Avg 4.5 (1959 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pumpkin Pie Latte$5.29
A creamy blend of pumpkin and cinnamon, crowned with whipped cream, drizzled with caramel, and dusted with cinnamon sugar.
