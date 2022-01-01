Pies in Bethlehem
Bethlehem restaurants that serve pies
More about The Brick
PIZZA
The Brick
1 West Broad Street, Bethlehem
|12" Cannoli Pie
|$15.99
|16" Clam Pie
|$21.99
|16" Vegan Pie
|$18.99
More about Vegan Treats
DONUTS • CAKES
Vegan Treats
1444 Linden St, Bethlehem
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$11.95
|Traditional Whoopie Pie
|$4.25
|GF Chocolate Mousse Pie
|$11.95
More about Billy's Downtown Diner - Bethlehem
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Billy's Downtown Diner - Bethlehem
10 E Broad St, Bethlehem
|Pumpkin Pie Latte
|$5.29
A creamy blend of pumpkin and cinnamon, crowned with whipped cream, drizzled with caramel, and dusted with cinnamon sugar.