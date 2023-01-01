Po boy in Bethlehem
The Clubhouse Grille
400 illicks mill rd, Bethlehem
|FISH PO' BOY
|$14.00
Cherry pepper remoulade, lettuce & tomato, brioche bun
The Bayou - Bethlehem
702 Hawthorne Road, Bethlehem
|Brisket Po' Boy
|$16.00
Aged Cheddar, Shallot Marmalade, Cabbage Slaw, Marinated Tomatoes. Served with French Fries
|Shrimp Po' Boy
|$16.00
Fried Shrimp, Pickled Fennel & Cabbage Slaw, Voodoo Sauce. Served with French Fries
|Catfish Po' Boy
|$16.00
fried catfish, lettuce, tomato, remoulade. Served with French Fries