Po boy in Bethlehem

Bethlehem restaurants
Bethlehem restaurants that serve po boy

The Clubhouse Grille image

GRILL

The Clubhouse Grille

400 illicks mill rd, Bethlehem

Avg 3.5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FISH PO' BOY$14.00
Cherry pepper remoulade, lettuce & tomato, brioche bun
More about The Clubhouse Grille
6cc1c2b0-bf61-47e6-b79b-65f959dfa14d image

 

The Bayou - Bethlehem

702 Hawthorne Road, Bethlehem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Po' Boy$16.00
Aged Cheddar, Shallot Marmalade, Cabbage Slaw, Marinated Tomatoes. Served with French Fries
Shrimp Po' Boy$16.00
Fried Shrimp, Pickled Fennel & Cabbage Slaw, Voodoo Sauce. Served with French Fries
Catfish Po' Boy$16.00
fried catfish, lettuce, tomato, remoulade. Served with French Fries
More about The Bayou - Bethlehem

