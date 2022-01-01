Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Potstickers in
Bethlehem
/
Bethlehem
/
Potstickers
Bethlehem restaurants that serve potstickers
GRILL
The Clubhouse Grille
400 illicks mill rd, Bethlehem
Avg 3.5
(31 reviews)
PORK POT STICKERS
$9.00
STEAMED OR FRIED WITH A SESAME SOY DIPPING SAUCE
More about The Clubhouse Grille
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
1 E Broad St, Bethlehem
Avg 4.7
(3537 reviews)
Crispy Potstickers
$11.45
Chicken, Vegetables, Teriyaki Glaze
More about The Melting Pot
