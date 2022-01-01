Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pudding in
Bethlehem
/
Bethlehem
/
Pudding
Bethlehem restaurants that serve pudding
The Bayou
702 Hawthorne Road, Bethlehem
No reviews yet
Bayou Bread Pudding
$10.00
More about The Bayou
Mister Lee's - Bethlehem
512 East 3rd Street, Bethlehem
No reviews yet
Rice Pudding
$9.00
vanilla cinnamon rice pudding, blueberry compote, vanilla creme anglaise, graham crumble
More about Mister Lee's - Bethlehem
