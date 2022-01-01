Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Scallops in
Bethlehem
/
Bethlehem
/
Scallops
Bethlehem restaurants that serve scallops
ZEST bar+grille
306 S New St, Bethlehem
Avg 4.6
(2098 reviews)
Sea Scallops
$33.00
short rib marmalade, spring pea puree, shallot, quinoa
Add Scallop
$6.50
More about ZEST bar+grille
PRIME Steakhouse
325 Stoke Park Rd, Bethlehem
No reviews yet
BW Scallop Skewers
$13.99
Served with lobster butter sauce.
More about PRIME Steakhouse
