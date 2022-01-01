Spaghetti and meatballs in Bethlehem

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Clubhouse Grille image

GRILL

The Clubhouse Grille

400 illicks mill rd, Bethlehem

Avg 3.5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SPAGHETTI & 1/2 LB. MEATBALL$18.00
OUR SIGNATURE 1/2 LB. MEATBALL, MARINARA & PARMESAN CHEESE
More about The Clubhouse Grille
The Brick image

PIZZA

The Brick

1 West Broad Street, Bethlehem

Avg 4.3 (627 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Spaghetti and Meatballs$8.99
More about The Brick

