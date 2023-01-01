Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sticky buns in Bethlehem

Bethlehem restaurants
Toast

Bethlehem restaurants that serve sticky buns

Pecan Sticky Bun image

DONUTS • CAKES

Vegan Treats Bakery

1444 Linden St, Bethlehem

Avg 4.5 (611 reviews)
Takeout
Pecan Sticky Bun$5.95
More about Vegan Treats Bakery
Arnold's Market image

 

Arnold's Market

1766 Friedensville Rd, Bethlehem

No reviews yet
Takeout
4pk Sticky Buns$10.00
More about Arnold's Market

