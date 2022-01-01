Strawberry cheesecake in Bethlehem

Empanada bundle box

1. Choice :

15 Medium Cheese w/ Sprinkled Sugar

or

15 Medium assorted overstuffed Couchpota.doh! empanadas :

3 chicken sofrito n spanish rice n beans

3 pork chunk n mozzarella cheese

3 chili chorizo ,jalapeno, Spanish rice and beans n mozza

3 ground beef peas n carrots n mozzarella cheese

&

3 delicious Mozzarella Cheese w/ Sprinkled Sugar

Accompanied by a 6in strawberry cheesecake

