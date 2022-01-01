Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Strawberry shortcake in
Bethlehem
/
Bethlehem
/
Strawberry Shortcake
Bethlehem restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake
DONUTS • CAKES
Vegan Treats Bakery
1444 Linden St, Bethlehem
Avg 4.5
(611 reviews)
Strawberry Shortcake Donut
$6.50
More about Vegan Treats Bakery
DONUTS • CAKES
Vegan Treats Wholesale
1444 Linden St, Bethlehem
Avg 4.5
(611 reviews)
Strawberry Shortcake
$40.00
More about Vegan Treats Wholesale
