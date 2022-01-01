Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Strawberry shortcake in Bethlehem

Bethlehem restaurants
Bethlehem restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake

Item pic

DONUTS • CAKES

Vegan Treats Bakery

1444 Linden St, Bethlehem

Avg 4.5 (611 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Shortcake Donut$6.50
More about Vegan Treats Bakery
Vegan Treats Wholesale image

DONUTS • CAKES

Vegan Treats Wholesale

1444 Linden St, Bethlehem

Avg 4.5 (611 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Shortcake$40.00
More about Vegan Treats Wholesale

