Beth's Little Bake Shop
Beth's Little Bake Shop is a European-inspired bakery specializing in fresh Pastry, Cakes, Coffee and Espresso Drinks, and our Famous French Macarons. Everything we make is made in-house from scratch using the highest quality local ingredients.
1814 Central Street
Location
Evanston IL
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
