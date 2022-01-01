Go
Beto's Tacos - Sugarloaf Pkwy.

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

No reviews yet

4825 Sugarloaf Parkway

Lawrenceville, GA 30044

Menu

Most Popular

Queso Dip
$5.95
Taco Al Pastor
$2.99

Marinated Pork

Taco Pollo
$2.99

Chipotle Grilled Chicken

Taco Barbacoa
$2.99

Shredded Beef

Item pic
Beto's Burrito
$9.25

Stuffed with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and avocado cream salsa.

Taco Asada
$2.99

Grilled Steak

Taco Camarón
$2.99

Blackened shrimp with pico de gallo and lettuce

Taco Pescado
$2.99

Grilled blackened fish with pico de gallo and lettuce

Taco Chorizo
$2.99

Mexican Sausage

Taco Suadero
$2.99

Slow-roasted Beef Brisket

Flautas

Mini Flautas w/ Rice and Beans
$5.95

Two Chicken roll taquitos served with beans, rice, sour cream, and queso fresco.

Al Pastor Tacos

Taco Al Pastor
$2.99

Marinated Pork

Tacos

Taco Al Pastor
$2.99

Marinated Pork

Taco Nopales, Rajas & Oaxaca Cheese
$2.99

Nopales, queso Oaxaca y rajas, cilantro, onions, and queso fresco.

Taco Pollo
$2.99

Chipotle Grilled Chicken

Taco Lengua
$2.99

Beef tongue

Item pic
Taco Vegetarian
$2.99

Vegetarian tacos with grilled zucchini, bell peppers, cilantro, onions, and queso fresco.

Taco Barbacoa
$2.99

Shredded Beef

Taco Alambre
$2.99

Steak with bacon, bell peppers, cheese, and onions

Taco Asada
$2.99

Grilled Steak

Taco Tinga
$2.99

Shredded Chicken in a sauce made from tomatoes, chipotle peppers adobo, and sliced onions with lettuce and queso fresco crumbles.

Taco Camarón
$2.99

Blackened shrimp with pico de gallo and lettuce

Taco Cochinita Pibil
$2.99

Traditional Mexican slow-roasted citrus pork dish from The Yucatan Peninsula with cilantro and red pickled onions.

Taco Pescado
$2.99

Grilled blackened fish with pico de gallo and lettuce

Taco Pork Belly
$2.99

Chicharron asada suave, green salsa, pico de gallo, and red pickled onions.

Taco Rajas, Hongos & Oaxaca Cheese
$2.99

Rajas, queso Oaxaca y champiñones, cilantro,onions, and queso fresco.

Taco Chorizo
$2.99

Mexican Sausage

Taco Cabeza
$2.99

Beef head

Taco Tripa
$2.99

Grilled tripe

Taco Carnitas
$2.99

Slow-roasted Pork

Taco Suadero
$2.99

Slow-roasted Beef Brisket

Taco Buche
$2.99

Slow-roasted pork stomach

Barbacoas

Taco Barbacoa
$2.99

Shredded Beef

Torta Barbacoa
$10.99
Barbacoa Nachos
$9.99

Burritos

Item pic
Big Green Salsa Burrito
$10.45

Stuffed with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pick de gallo, and avocado cream salsa. Topped with green salsa, melted Oaxaca cheese, and queso fresco.

Item pic
Beto's Burrito
$9.25

Stuffed with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and avocado cream salsa.

Gym Chicken Burrito
$9.25

Hearty Grain tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, grilled vegetables, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and avocado cream salsa.

Flan

Choco Flan
$6.25

Tortas

Torta Jamon/Ham
$9.99
Torta La mexicana
$11.25

Marinated pork, pinapple, chorizo, and pickled red onions.

Item pic
Torta Porknado
$11.25

Mexican sausage, ham, slow-roasted pork, queso fresco, and avocado slices.

Torta La Cubana
$11.25

Ham, slow-roasted pork, beef franks, scrambled eggs and cheese.

Torta Vegetarian
$9.99
Torta Barbacoa
$10.99
Torta Pastor
$9.99
Torta De Milanesa
$11.25

Thinly-pounded beef cutlet coated in breadcrumbs and friend until golden brown and crispy. Toppeed with Oaxaca cheese, chipotle mayonnaise, refried beans, avocado slices, sliced tomatoes, pickled jalapeños, sliced onions, and guacamole cream salsa.

Torta Carnitas
$9.99
Torta Lengua
$9.99
Torta Norteña
$11.25

Steak, bacon, and bell peppers.

Torta Carne Asada /Steak
$9.99
Torta Chicken/Pollo
$9.99
Torta Moreliana
$11.25

Slow-roasted pork belly, refried beans, avocado slices, chipotle salsa, queso fresco, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, and red pickled onions.

Carne Asada

Nachos Carne Asada
$9.99
Carne Asada Especialidad
$15.99

Grilled steak served with grilled cactus, onions, roasted jalapeños, and grilled corn on the cob.

Torta Carne Asada /Steak
$9.99

Nachos

Nachos Carne Asada
$9.99
Carnitas Nachos
$9.99
Mini Nachos w/ Cheese and Beans
$5.95
Pollo Nachos
$9.99
Shrimp Nachos
$12.95
Barbacoa Nachos
$9.99

Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche Tostada
$7.95

Diced boiled shrimp with pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and lime juice.

Fish Lime Ceviche Tostada
$7.75

Diced fish with pico de gallo, lime juice, and sliced tomatoes.

Tostadas

Shrimp Ceviche Tostada
$7.95

Diced boiled shrimp with pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and lime juice.

Beto's Super Tostadas
$8.95

6" crispy tortilla topped with refried beans, shredde dlettuce, diced tomatoes, avocado, queso fresco, red radishes, pickled jalapeños, cilantro, guacamole cream salsa, pickled red onions.

Fish Lime Ceviche Tostada
$7.75

Diced fish with pico de gallo, lime juice, and sliced tomatoes.

Enchiladas

Vegetarian Enchiladas
$10.25

Four vegetarian green enchiladas served with lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo, and a side of rice and beans.

Chicken Enchiladas
$10.25

Four chicken enchiladas, served with lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo, and a side of rice and beans.

Beef Soup

Beef Stew Soup
$12.25

(Caldo de Res) Traditional Mexican beef soup with seasonal vegetables and corn on the cob.

Beef Stew

Beef Stew Soup
$12.25

(Caldo de Res) Traditional Mexican beef soup with seasonal vegetables and corn on the cob.

Stew

Beef Stew Soup
$12.25

(Caldo de Res) Traditional Mexican beef soup with seasonal vegetables and corn on the cob.

Chips And Salsa

Chips and Salsa
$5.50

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders w/ Fries
$6.95

Quesadillas

Quesadillas
$9.99

12" flour tortilla with cheese and your choice of meat served with refried beans and rice.

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
$5.95

Pork Belly

Taco Pork Belly
$2.99

Chicharron asada suave, green salsa, pico de gallo, and red pickled onions.

Chicken Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas
$10.25

Four chicken enchiladas, served with lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo, and a side of rice and beans.

Taquitos

Item pic
Taquitos
$8.99

Five deep fried rolled chicken taquitos, served with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and avocado sauce.

Chicken Burritos

Gym Chicken Burrito
$9.25

Hearty Grain tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, grilled vegetables, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and avocado cream salsa.

Suadero

Taco Suadero
$2.99

Slow-roasted Beef Brisket

More

Sopa de Pollo
$10.50

Chicken stock with chicken thigh meat and vegetables.

Chile Toreado
$3.25
Rice
$3.50
Avocado Slices
$2.99
Guacamole
$3.95
Fries
$3.95
Beans
$3.50
Tosta-Guac Dip
$7.95

Guacamole with two crispy tostadas.

Esquites
$3.99

Kernel corn served in a cup with queso fresco crumbles, mayonnaise and a hint of chile.

Choriqueso
$9.95
Beto's Potatoes
$9.99

Steak fries topped with Mexican sausage, queso fresco, melted queso, sour cream, pico de gallo, and avocado cream salsa.

Pollo Norteño Especialidad
$15.99

Grilled chicken mixed with bacon, poblano peppers, onions, melted Oaxaca cheese, and queso fresco.

Panchito
$15.99

Diced steak mixed with Mexican sausage, mushrooms, pico de gallo, melted Oaxaca cheese, and quesco fresco,

Alambre Especialidad
$15.99

Diced steak mixed with bacon, bell peppers, onions, and melted Oaxaca cheese.

Betito Fries
$7.75

Fries loaded with queso and chicken.

Gringas
$7.95

Two 6" grilled flour tortillas with marinated pork and melted Oaxaca cheese. Served with diced pineapple, shredded leettuce and pico de gallo.

Aguas Frescas
$3.25
Margarita
$5.95
Mexican Sodas
$3.25
Fountain Drinks
$3.25
Local Craft Beto's Lager
$5.25
Tres Leches
$6.25
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

4825 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville GA 30044

Directions

