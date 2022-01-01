Go
Betsie River Pizza & Subs

Online orders available 11:30am to 9:00pm. Pickup at the Betsie River Pizza in the main Lodge. Curbside parking between the Lodge and Crystal Center, Lot H.

Popular Items

Classic Caesar$8.00
romaine, focaccia croutons, Parmesan cheese, cherry tomatoes
Michigan Harvest$9.00
mixed greens, dried cherries, feta, toasted pecans, red onion & sun-dried tomatoes
Pan Breadsticks$9.00
garlic Parmesan butter, Parmesan cheese, choice of dipping sauce
House Deluxe$8.00
pepperoni, sausage, onion, green peppers & mushrooms
Boneless Wings (10 pieces)$12.00
Signature Wings (8 pieces)$15.00
Pepperoni X2$8.00
double pepperoni
Cheese - Build your own$7.00
Three-Cheese Breadsticks$14.00
topped with our three-cheese blend, choice of dipping sauce
Margherita
tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil & classic red sauce
Location

12500 Crystal Mountain Dr

Thompsonville MI

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
