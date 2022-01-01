Go
Toast

Betsy’s Round The Corner

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

224 Park Ave SW • $

Avg 4.4 (1140 reviews)

Popular Items

Easy Street Burger$10.00
Reg Soft Drinks$2.00
Thurs Only - Chicken Enchilada Casserole$11.00
Soup Only$4.00
Chef's Salad$12.00
Chicken BLT$11.50
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.00
Greek Salad$10.00
Club Sandwich$12.00
Sweet Tea
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

224 Park Ave SW

Aiken SC

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fuse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Neon Fig

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rose Hill in Aiken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Busy Bakers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy our baked goods, breakfast and lunch offerings!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston