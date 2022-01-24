Bettendorf restaurants you'll love
The Tangled Wood
3636 TANGLEWOOD RD, BETTENDORF
|BRISKET DIP
|$15.00
Tender braised brisket with melty Swiss cheese on a ciabatta bun, served with apple cabbage slaw and au jus for dipping. Comes with your choice of one side.
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$6.00
Breaded or grilled white meat chicken with dipping sauce. Includes fries or apple sauce and a drink. (12 & under)
|CRAB RANG-DIP
|$11.00
Creamy crab rangoon filling with crispy wonton chips and sweet chili dipping sauce on the side.
Twin Span Brewing
6776 Championship Dr, Bettendorf
|Tex-Mex Fajitas
|$14.00
Roasted poblanos, red onions, pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, roasted arbol salsa, lime and cilantro paired with these chicken fajita's. (GF)
|Beer Dinner January 24, 2022 @ 6pm
|$60.00
We have been on a break... our staff is excited to bring back Beer Dinners! Reserve your ticket now. Throughout the next month we will be providing more information about the beer and menu. Rumor has it that there will be something barrel aged.
|Campechano Taco
|$14.00
Carne asada and Mexican chorizo in a corn tortilla, melted buffalo mozzarella and fresh home made Avocado salsa! Served with a lime (GF)
5ive Cities Brewing
2255 Falcon Ave, Bettendorf
|Oats & Hoes 32oz Crowler
|$11.00
Oatmeal Stout - 5.3% abv
|Bulldog Blonde 4-pack
|$15.00
4-16oz cans of Bulldog Blonde
Blonde Ale, 5.2% abv
|Bikini Bottom Pineapple Wheat 4-pack
|$15.00
4-16 oz cans Bikini Bottom
Pineapple Wheat, 5.7% abv
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Central Standard - Bettendorf
2239 Falcon Ave, Bettendorf
|Chicken Wings
|$13.00
Choose from bone-in or boneless with your choice of sauce
|Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.50
crispy chicken, romaine, parmesan, caesar dressing on a flour tortilla
|BBQ Bacon Burger
|$14.50
cheddar cheese, bacon, onion strings, honey-chipolte BBQ
Atomic Coffee Bar - Bettendorf
3235 Ridge Pointe, Bettendorf
Combine, A Bass Street Grille
5266 Utica Ridge, Davenport