Bettendorf restaurants you'll love

Must-try Bettendorf restaurants

The Tangled Wood image

FRENCH FRIES

The Tangled Wood

3636 TANGLEWOOD RD, BETTENDORF

Avg 4.2 (485 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BRISKET DIP$15.00
Tender braised brisket with melty Swiss cheese on a ciabatta bun, served with apple cabbage slaw and au jus for dipping. Comes with your choice of one side.
Kids Chicken Fingers$6.00
Breaded or grilled white meat chicken with dipping sauce. Includes fries or apple sauce and a drink. (12 & under)
CRAB RANG-DIP$11.00
Creamy crab rangoon filling with crispy wonton chips and sweet chili dipping sauce on the side.
Twin Span Brewing image

 

Twin Span Brewing

6776 Championship Dr, Bettendorf

Avg 4.5 (103 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tex-Mex Fajitas$14.00
Roasted poblanos, red onions, pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, roasted arbol salsa, lime and cilantro paired with these chicken fajita's. (GF)
Beer Dinner January 24, 2022 @ 6pm$60.00
We have been on a break... our staff is excited to bring back Beer Dinners! Reserve your ticket now. Throughout the next month we will be providing more information about the beer and menu. Rumor has it that there will be something barrel aged.
Campechano Taco$14.00
Carne asada and Mexican chorizo in a corn tortilla, melted buffalo mozzarella and fresh home made Avocado salsa! Served with a lime (GF)
5ive Cities Brewing image

 

5ive Cities Brewing

2255 Falcon Ave, Bettendorf

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Oats & Hoes 32oz Crowler$11.00
Oatmeal Stout - 5.3% abv
Bulldog Blonde 4-pack$15.00
4-16oz cans of Bulldog Blonde
Blonde Ale, 5.2% abv
Bikini Bottom Pineapple Wheat 4-pack$15.00
4-16 oz cans Bikini Bottom
Pineapple Wheat, 5.7% abv
Central Standard - Bettendorf image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Central Standard - Bettendorf

2239 Falcon Ave, Bettendorf

Avg 4.8 (464 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings$13.00
Choose from bone-in or boneless with your choice of sauce
Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.50
crispy chicken, romaine, parmesan, caesar dressing on a flour tortilla
BBQ Bacon Burger$14.50
cheddar cheese, bacon, onion strings, honey-chipolte BBQ
FoodAffair Bistro image

FRENCH FRIES

FoodAffair Bistro

1015 Utica Ridge Place, Bettendorf

Avg 4 (26 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Atomic Coffee Bar - Bettendorf

3235 Ridge Pointe, Bettendorf

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Combine, A Bass Street Grille

5266 Utica Ridge, Davenport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
