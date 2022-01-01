Chicken wraps in Bettendorf
The Tangled Wood
3636 TANGLEWOOD RD, BETTENDORF
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$12.00
Grilled or breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with ranch dressing, blue cheese crumbles, bacon shredded carrot and lettuce in a sun-dried tomato wrap, which your choice of one side.
|CHICKEN LETTUCE WRAP
|$12.00
Deconstructed with chicken, crisp lettuce, cucumber, water chestnuts, shredded carrots and spicy Asian sauce.