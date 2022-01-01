Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Bettendorf

Bettendorf restaurants
Bettendorf restaurants that serve chicken wraps

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP image

FRENCH FRIES

The Tangled Wood

3636 TANGLEWOOD RD, BETTENDORF

Avg 4.2 (485 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$12.00
Grilled or breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with ranch dressing, blue cheese crumbles, bacon shredded carrot and lettuce in a sun-dried tomato wrap, which your choice of one side.
CHICKEN LETTUCE WRAP$12.00
Deconstructed with chicken, crisp lettuce, cucumber, water chestnuts, shredded carrots and spicy Asian sauce.
More about The Tangled Wood
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Central Standard - Bettendorf

2239 Falcon Ave, Bettendorf

Avg 4.8 (464 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.50
crispy chicken, romaine, parmesan, caesar dressing on a flour tortilla
More about Central Standard - Bettendorf

