Cobb salad in Bettendorf

Twin Span Brewing
6776 Championship Dr, Bettendorf
|Roasted Cobb Salad
|$10.00
Baby romaine, roasted sweet corn, red onions, avocado, bacon, Maytag bleu cheese, tomatoes, 5 spices vinaigrette.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Central Standard - Bettendorf
2239 Falcon Ave, Bettendorf
|Cobb Salad
|$12.50
romaine, bleu cheese crumbles, egg, avocado, cucumber, grape tomatoes, red onion, bacon, red-wine vinaigrette, served with toasted housemade focaccia bread