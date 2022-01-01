Nachos in Bettendorf
Bettendorf restaurants that serve nachos
The Tangled Wood
3636 TANGLEWOOD RD, BETTENDORF
|GOVERNOR'S CLASSIC NACHOS
|$13.00
A tribute to Bettendorf’s pub! Tortilla chips with beef and bean blend and melty cheddar. Topped off with tomatoes, lettuce, onion and fresh jalapeños. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side.
Twin Span Brewing
6776 Championship Dr, Bettendorf
|Twin Span Nachos
|$10.00
Corn tortilla chips topped with queso, tomatoes, green onions, fresh jalapenos and queso fresco (GF, V). Check out the additions to add a delicious protein including beyond beef, pork belly or steak.