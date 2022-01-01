Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Bettendorf

Go
Bettendorf restaurants
Toast

Bettendorf restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

The Tangled Wood

3636 TANGLEWOOD RD, BETTENDORF

Avg 4.2 (485 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
STICKY SALMON$19.00
Grilled Salmon filet, glazed with sriracha salted caramel. Topped with fresh lime. Served with a side of seasonal vegetables and roasted potatoes.
More about The Tangled Wood
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Central Standard - Bettendorf

2239 Falcon Ave, Bettendorf

Avg 4.8 (464 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Sandwich$17.00
grilled salmon, pancetta, arugula, sun-dried tomato aioli on focaccia
Salmon Sammy$14.50
Housemade Salmon Patty with Tomato Jam, Cucumbers, Lemon Aioli & Arugula
More about Central Standard - Bettendorf

Browse other tasty dishes in Bettendorf

Chicken Wraps

Nachos

Cobb Salad

Caesar Salad

Pretzels

Brisket

Tuna Salad

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Bettendorf to explore

Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Coralville

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Rock Falls

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

North Liberty

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston