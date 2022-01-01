Salmon in Bettendorf
Bettendorf restaurants that serve salmon
The Tangled Wood
3636 TANGLEWOOD RD, BETTENDORF
|STICKY SALMON
|$19.00
Grilled Salmon filet, glazed with sriracha salted caramel. Topped with fresh lime. Served with a side of seasonal vegetables and roasted potatoes.
Central Standard - Bettendorf
2239 Falcon Ave, Bettendorf
|Grilled Salmon Sandwich
|$17.00
grilled salmon, pancetta, arugula, sun-dried tomato aioli on focaccia
|Salmon Sammy
|$14.50
Housemade Salmon Patty with Tomato Jam, Cucumbers, Lemon Aioli & Arugula