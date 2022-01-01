Go
Toast

Better Buzz Encinitas

Come in and enjoy!

578 S. Coast Hwy 101

No reviews yet

Location

578 S. Coast Hwy 101

Encinitas CA

Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Home & Away

No reviews yet

Beer. BBQ. Cocktails. Food.
Craft Everything.

Raul's Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Prager Brothers Bakery

No reviews yet

We are a craft bakery specializing in high quality breads. Our mission is to restore the time-honored tradition of baking artisan breads.

The Roxy Encinitas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston