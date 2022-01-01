Go
Toast

Better Buzz Miramar

Come in and enjoy!

6912 Miramar Rd

No reviews yet

Location

6912 Miramar Rd

San Diego CA

Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kings and Convicts Miramar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cattle Dog Coffee Co

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cutwater Spirits Tasting Room & Kitchen

No reviews yet

Our Tasting Room & Kitchen is the heart and soul of the Cutwater distillery, however the health and safety of our patrons, team, and community will always be our number one priority. To comply with the most recent direction from government and health officials, our Miramar Tasting Room & Kitchen is only open for DELIVERY until further notice.
In 2017 we opened what has quickly been touted as one of San Diego’s top bars and restaurants. Check out our award-winning spirits and canned cocktails.

Pure Project

No reviews yet

Crowlers and cans available for pick up! Please bring your own reusable bag.
Orders will not be held past the day/time selected. If you have any questions, call our Miramar Taproom at (858) 252-6143

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston