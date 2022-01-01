Go
Better Than Sex - A Dessert Restaurant

Full service intimate dessert restaurant in a speakeasy like setting

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

926 Simonton St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1344 reviews)

Popular Items

Popcorn Pimp Cheesecake$13.00
Rich. Smooth. Airy.... Just how we like our men. Vanilla Bean Cheesecake. Sugar Cookie Dough Crust. Salted Popcorn Chocolate Bark. Caramel Saucy.
Blueberry Birthday$14.00
Buttered up Cinnamon-Sugar toast. Belgian White Chocolate. Spiked Blueberry Compote and Brie Cheesy kind of Mate. Strawberry Champagne Soup.
Missionary Crisp$13.00
Red Delicious 'skin-on' apples. Buttery cake-like layer "On Top". Salted Graham Cracker. Vanilla Bean Balls. Caramel.
Red Velvet Cheesecake$13.00
Double Chocolate Cookie Dough Bottom. Red Velvet Cheesecake Mounted with Cream Cheese Frosting.
Cookie Nookie Pie$13.00
Intense Sweetie Pie. Chocolate Chip and Pecan Cookie filling wrapped in a Flakey Pie Crust. Vanilla Bean Ball. Caramel and Semi-Sweet Chocolate.
Man Flowers$14.00
Tall. Dark. Handsome. Proud and erect chocolate stout cake. Tart dark chocolate frosting. Chocolate stout ganache. Irish cream ice cream. Salted caramel.
Double Stuffed$13.00
Oreo Bread Pudding. Sweet White Chocolate. Vanilla Bean Love Custard. Cheesecake Ice Cream.
Caress My Carrot$13.00
Embrace your inner snuggle-bunny and nuzzle up to this smooth carrot cake. Dried cranberries, pineapple, and pecans deep within. Fondled with vanilla- bean cream cheese frosting and a dribble of honey.
(Made with a Gluten Free Flour, However we are not a gluten free facility
and all items are made on shared equipment)
Kinky-Er Key West Cream Pie$12.00
Pucker Up! Tart Key Lime Cream Pie. Laid on Orange Blossom Shortbread Cookie. Key Lime 'Koolie'.
Peanut Butter Perversion$13.00
Deviantly Corrupt Peanut Butter Silk Pie. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Crust. Salted Peanut Chocolate Bark. Adult Jelly.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

926 Simonton St

Key West FL

Sunday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

