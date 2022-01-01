Go
Toast
  • /
  • Plano
  • /
  • Better Than Sex - Plano

Better Than Sex - Plano

Full service intimate dessert restaurant in a speakeasy like setting.

1010 E 15th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Peanut Butter Perversion$13.00
Deviantly Corrupt Peanut Butter Silk Pie. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Crust. Salted Peanut Chocolate Bark. Adult Jelly.
Italian Stallion$13.00
Espresso. Lady fingers. Amaretto Cream Cheese Mousse.
Firm chocolate shortbread bottom. Chocolate Whipped Topping Completes his Package.
Blueberry Birthday$14.00
Buttered up Cinnamon-Sugar toast. Belgian White Chocolate. Spiked Blueberry Compote and Brie Cheesy kind of Mate. Strawberry Champagne Soup.
Man Flowers$14.00
Tall. Dark. Handsome. Proud and erect chocolate stout cake. Tart dark chocolate frosting. Chocolate stout ganache. Irish cream ice cream. Salted caramel.
Banana Bazooka$12.00
The description we have for the Banana Bazooka is "Big bangin' Banana Hunks. Caramel. Cinnamon. Callabaut White Chocolate Ganache. Embraced in "crepe-like" tortilla torte.".
The Morning After$13.00
Danish Brie Cheese. Dark Belgian Chocolate. Wake up with Cinnamon Sugar. Strawberry Champagne Soup.
Caress My Carrot$13.00
Embrace your inner snuggle-bunny and nuzzle up to this smooth carrot cake. Dried cranberries, pineapple, and pecans deep within. Fondled with vanilla- bean cream cheese frosting and a dribble of honey.
(Made with a Gluten Free Flour, However we are not a gluten free facility
and all items are made on shared equipment)
Missionary Crisp$13.00
Red Delicious 'skin-on' apples. Buttery cake-like layer "On Top". Salted Graham Cracker. Vanilla Bean Balls. Caramel.
Double Stuffed$13.00
Oreo Bread Pudding. Sweet White Chocolate. Vanilla Bean Love Custard. Cheesecake Ice Cream.
Ball Irish Ice Cream$2.50
See full menu

Location

1010 E 15th Street

Plano TX

Sunday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Twisted Root

No reviews yet

With high-quality made-to-order burgers, a ‘come as you are’ environment and a strange reverence for Chuck Norris, there’s no place else quite like Twisted Root Burger.

Bar-Ranch Steak Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

McNeal's Tavern - Plano

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston