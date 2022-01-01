Better Blend Nutrition

Go
SMOOTHIES

8181 Mall Road • $$

Avg 4.7 (207 reviews)

Popular Items

Apple Jacks$6.89
This beloved breakfast cereal remix is packed with fresh gala apples, cinnamon, pecans, and cashew milk.
24 oz / 220 cal / 7 sugar / 28 protein
Funky Monkey - Non Bulk$6.89
Chocolate. Peanut Butter. Banana. Unconventional? Maybe. Delicious? Definitely. 24 oz / 350 cal / 18 sugar / 37 protein
Black Raspberry Chip$6.89
Our take on a classic Cincinnati flavor, complete with raspberries and crunchy, organic cacao nibs. 24 oz / 261 cal / 5 sugar / 29 protein
Brownie Batter$6.89
A must-try for chocolate lovers. A rich chocolate flavor that’s like licking brownie batter right from the spoon. 24 oz / 176 cal / 3 sugar / 27 protein
Super Bowl$7.00
Just organic açai, which has deep berry flavor similar to blackberries and dark purple color.
Banana Nut Muffin - Non Bulk$6.89
Like the classic breakfast treat, but better. Featuring cinnamon, banana, whole grain rolled oats, and pecans. 24 oz / 338 cal / 15 sugar / 30 protein
Mighty Mango$6.99
Mango and pineapple take center stage here. Banana and liquid dates lend additional sweetness, while black pepper and turmeric add a subtle kick on the back end. Blended up with creamy cashew milk.
Birthday Cake$6.89
Bringing the classic taste of birthday cake to our nutritional complete line of Blends. Mixed in are gluten free, stevia based sprinkles to tie the flavor together 😋 Now you can have your cake (and drink it all too) without any regrets!
24 oz / 220 cal / 2 sugar / 25 protein
Little Vanilla$3.75
All the flavor of the regular Blend but half the size. 12 oz / 53 cal / 2 sugar / 7 protein
Coconut Cream Pie$6.89
Coconut and warm notes of vanilla and cinnamon come together in a familiar flavor with a tropical flair. 24 oz / 203 cal / 2 sugar / 27 protein
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

8181 Mall Road

Florence KY

Sunday9:30 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 6:00 pm
