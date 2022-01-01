Go
Toast
  • /
  • Orlando
  • /
  • Better Than Sex - A Dessert Restaurant

Better Than Sex - A Dessert Restaurant

Full service intimate dessert restaurant in a speakeasy like setting

1905 N. Orange Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ball Cheesecake$4.00
Caress My Carrot$13.00
Embrace your inner snuggle-bunny and nuzzle up to this smooth carrot cake. Dried cranberries, pineapple, and pecans deep within. Fondled with vanilla- bean cream cheese frosting and a dribble of honey.
(Made with a Gluten Free Flour, However we are not a gluten free facility
and all items are made on shared equipment)
Missionary Crisp$13.00
Red Delicious 'skin-on' apples. Buttery cake-like layer "On Top". Salted Graham Cracker. Vanilla Bean Balls. Caramel.
Blueberry Birthday$14.00
Buttered up Cinnamon-Sugar toast. Belgian White Chocolate. Spiked Blueberry Compote and Brie Cheesy kind of Mate. Strawberry Champagne Soup.
Double Stuffed$13.00
Oreo Bread Pudding. Sweet White Chocolate. Vanilla Bean Love Custard. Cheesecake Ice Cream.
Cookie Nookie Pie$13.00
Intense Sweetie Pie. Chocolate Chip and Pecan Cookie filling wrapped in a Flakey Pie Crust. Vanilla Bean Ball. Caramel and Semi-Sweet Chocolate.
Naughty$14.00
Popcorn Pimp Cheesecake$13.00
Rich. Smooth. Airy.... Just how we like our men. Vanilla Bean Cheesecake. Sugar Cookie Dough Crust. Salted Popcorn Chocolate Bark. Caramel Saucy.
Between My Red Velvet Sheets$13.00
Double Chocolate Cookie Dough Bottom. Red Velvet Cheesecake Mounted with Cream Cheese Frosting.
Peanut Butter Perversion$13.00
Deviantly Corrupt Peanut Butter Silk Pie. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Crust. Salted Peanut Chocolate Bark. Adult Jelly.
See full menu

Location

1905 N. Orange Ave

Orlando FL

Sunday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

M Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Foxtail Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

White Wolf Cafe

No reviews yet

A family-owned gourmet bistro serving Orlando for 30 years!

The Twisted Handle

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston