Go
Toast

Bette's Oceanview Diner & To Go

We are currently open and taking takeout orders in person and by phone. For the Diner call (510) 644-3230. For the To Go (510) 548-9494

1807 Fourth St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

French lentils & feta (half pint)$4.95
French green lentils with bell pepper, feta cheese, celery and green onions with house vinaigrette
Reuben$10.95
Hot pressed sandwich with sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Russian dressing and Swiss cheese on rye bread
Classic Meatloaf$8.95
Bette's Classic Meatloaf
Mixed green salad$4.00
Spring mix greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled onions, and dressing on the side
Artisan Ham$8.95
Thinly sliced artisan ham
House Roasted Turkey$8.95
House roasted sliced turkey breast
Caesar Salad
Devilled egg$0.95
House made mayonnaise, Tobasco, dijon mustard, paprika, salt and white pepper
Classic Chicken Salad$8.95
Poached chicken breast with celery, parsley and house made mayonnaise
Chicken Pesto Pasta with Spinach & Sun-Dried Tomatoes$6.95
See full menu

Location

1807 Fourth St

Berkeley CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

ZUT! on fourth

No reviews yet

Zut! on Fourth specializes in regional Californian - Mediterranean dishes prepared with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. The bar program features expertly hand-crafted classic cocktails and bottled cocktails. The wine list features small production grower/producer wineries from California and around the world. While our dining room remains closed, we are still offering the best of what we do to take home or enjoy on Fourth Street.

Pollara

No reviews yet

Roman Style pizza, fritti, salads, antipasti, soup, dessert

Sierra Nevada Torpedo Room

No reviews yet

Located in Berkeley, CA, The Torpedo Room offers great beers and a Café style menu.

Iyasare

No reviews yet

Inspired by the artisanal ingredients and simple, rustic flavors of his native Tohoku region, chef-owner Shotaro Kamio blends the obscure with the familiar for surprisingly extraordinary tastes.
Craft beer, wine, sake, and spirits. Seasonal, local farm-sourced ingredients. Comfortable, casual indoor and patio garden seating.
Iyasare ... be healed.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston