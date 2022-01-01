Bette's Oceanview Diner & To Go
We are currently open and taking takeout orders in person and by phone. For the Diner call (510) 644-3230. For the To Go (510) 548-9494
1807 Fourth St
Popular Items
Location
1807 Fourth St
Berkeley CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
