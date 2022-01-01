Go
Bettola

2930 3rd Ave S. • $$

Avg 4.4 (1562 reviews)

Pollo Pomodoro Sandwich$13.50
Springer Mountain Farm Grilled Chicken, Fior Di Latte Mozzarella, Roasted San Marzano Tomato, Basil
Kale Caesar$12.00
Pecorino, Walnut, Sultana, Caesar Dressing, Toasted Bread Crumb
Sugo di Pomodoro$19.00
Strozzapreti Pasta, Cherry Tomato, Roasted Garlic, Fior Di Latte Mozzarella, Basil
Bistecca Sandwich$14.50
Hanger Steak, Caramelized Onion, Roasted San Marzano Tomato, Gorgonzola
Margherita D.O.C.$15.00
San Marzano Tomato, Bufala Mozzarella, Basil
Prosciutto Rucola Sandwich$13.50
2-yr. Aged Prosciutto, Arugula, Roasted San Marzano Tomato, Fior Di Latte Mozzarella
Mozzarella Pomodoro Sandwich$10.50
Fior Di Latte Mozzarella, Roasted San Marzano Tomato, Basil
Burrata$14.00
Mozzarella, Stracciatella, Maldon Salt,
Served with Warm, House-Made Flatbread
Rigatoni e Bolognese$22.00
Rigatoni Pasta, 18 Hour Bolognese Ragu with Fudge Farms Pork, Tomato, Cream, Pecorino
Arugula Insalata$11.00
Roasted Leek, Toasted Almond, Radish,
Lemon Aioli, Parmigiano Reggiano
2930 3rd Ave S.

Birmingham AL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
