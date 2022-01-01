Go
Housed inside an unassuming strip mall, Bettolino Kitchen aims to give you an unexpected experience that rivals those of the big guns. Owned and operated by 4th generation South Bay Restaurateurs, Bettolino Kitchen takes a modern spin on dishes you would come to expect in a classic Italian restaurant.
All pastas are homemade, desserts are freshly baked, cocktails are scratch-made and decor is a breath of fresh air. We source local produce whenever possible and have a recycle program in place to help reduce our carbon footprint.
We specialize in California Italian cuisine with homemade pasta and fresh seafood but have something to please everyone on your list.

PIZZA

211 Palos Verdes Blvd • $$

Avg 4.7 (3242 reviews)

Popular Items

Branzino$31.00
Pan seared Branzino fillet, garlic - herb sauce, pastina, crispy spinach
Brussels & Balsamico$14.00
Crispy Brussels sprouts, sautéed pancetta,
rosemary croutons, balsamic sauce
Hearts of Palm$14.00
Wild arugula, avocado, hearts of palm, capers, pine nuts, parmesan cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
Mista$10.00
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, mixed Italian olives, Italian vinaigrette
Tortelloni al Limone$21.00
Spinach and ricotta stuffed pasta, lemon - cream sauce, parmesan cheese
Create Your Own Pasta$15.00
Please limit add-on's to three items
Pesce al Pistachio$30.00
Pistachio crusted halibut, lemon pesto, mascarpone mashed potatoes, sautéed kale
Rigatoni al Pesto$23.00
Rigatoni pasta, free range grilled chicken, Di Stefano burrata, toasted pine nuts, basil - pesto sauce (Sauce contains pine nuts)
Tagliatelle Bolognese$24.00
Ribbon pasta, grass fed ground beef, Berkshire ground pork, white wine, pureed tomatoes, parmesan - cream sauce
Beet & Burrata$14.00
Fresh basil, red beets, avocado, cherry tomatoes, burrata cheese, basil oil
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

211 Palos Verdes Blvd

Redondo Beach CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

