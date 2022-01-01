BETTY JEANS BBQ

- /
Authentic North Carolina style BBQ
2926 E 29TH AVE
Popular Items
|Brisket By The LB
|$26.00
A full pound of our gratifying hand trimmed brisket, with a small side of our signature bbq sauce.
|The Rocky Mount
|$15.00
Betty Jeans's original pulled pork sandwich, piled high with her mouth watering pork, and topped with sweet n tangy coleslaw. Named after the city where it made its debut in 1924 in the state's first sit-down restaurant, its second to none.
|The Burlington
|$18.00
Our succulent handtrimmed, slow smoked, seasoned to perfection, local angus brisket presented on a buttered brioche bun. This masterpiece is also topped with coleslaw, pickles, onions, and of course Betty's sweet n sassy sauce.
|The RDU
|$21.00
Your choice of any 2 of our heavenly smoked meats, and 2 of Betty's delicious sides.
|The Boss's Loaded Fries
|$11.50
|Interstate 95
|$30.00
Packed with flavors as major as the highway that it named after, Betty's ribs are marinated, seasoned, and smoked till they fall off bone. Warning!!!So slapping good you may get addicted!
|The Wilson
|$16.00
A generous portion of Carolina chicken smoked untill it is pulled from the bone with ease, stacked generously upon a buttery toasted bun, smothered in Betty's sweet n sassy sauce, and finally topped with Betty's signature cole slaw. This classic sandwich has become so popular that we had to name it after the city that is famouse for being the home of one of the most renown bbq joints in N.C .
|Grandma's Favorite
|$24.00
Your choice of any 3 of our heavenly smoked meats, and 2 of Betty's amazing sides.
|Grandpa TD's Sides
A lineup of Grandpa TD's best comfort foods, these alluring sides prove that they definately hail straight out of the south.
|The Outerbanks
|$18.00
Always a favorite of Betty's,this 3 pc catch is handbreaded, exquisitely seasoned and then fried so good that it will become one of your favorites too. Served with coleslaw, and 1 of Grandpa TD's sides.
Location
Spokane WA
