Betty Restaurant

Betty has been a Queen Anne neighborhood go-to spot staple for over ten years. Our menu is seasonally-driven with an emphasis on highlighting farm fresh, local ingredients. Betty's atmosphere is warm and inclusive, our staff loves to make every guest feel as though they are always amongst friends. We look forward to seeing you soon!

Shrimp & Andouille Gumbo$33.00
Smoked ham hock, okra, white rice.
Meyer Lemon Cheesecake$12.00
Lemon cheesecake with oatmeal crust, meyer lemon curd, and blueberry coulis.
Steak & Frites$49.00
Grilled 16 ounce choice-grade ribeye and red wine reduction sauce. Served with our hand-cut frites.
Carrot Cake$12.00
Cardamom walnut cake, honey cream cheese frosting, spiced walnuts, fried carrots, and honey caramel.
Mixed Greens Salad$11.00
Organic mixed baby lettuces with shaved parmesan and house-made herbal vinaigrette.
Crow's Lasagna$24.00
Our sister's original recipe: handmade pasta, Italian sausage, marinara, basil pesto, bechamel, parmesan.
The Betty Burger$20.00
A half-pound house ground chuck patty, handmade brioche bun, white cheddar, & hand-cut frites. On the side: lettuce, tomato, red onion, house-pickles, aioli, ketchup.
Beet Salad$14.00
Marinated red beets, baby arugula, ricotta salata, orange segments, pistachios, date vinaigrette.
Spring Arugula Salad$12.00
Baby arugula, watermelon radish, snap peas, citrus mint vinaigrette.
Oven Roasted Chicken$29.00
Breast and boneless thigh, with mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts, roasted garlic cloves, pan jus.
1507 QUEEN ANNE AVE N

Seattle WA

Sunday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
The Masonry

Thanks for the support! Please call us if you have any questions. 😘

The Traveling Goat

Come in and enjoy!

The Sitting Room

Kitchen Hours Tues-Thurs 4–9pm, Fri-Sat 4-10pm.
Orders with cocktails (not beer and wine) must include a food item, per state guidelines.

Laredos Grill

Seattle's Finest Tex Mex!

