We’re a locally-owned, New Orleans Neighborhood Bar & Bistro open daily at 700 Burgundy Street in the French Quarter! At Betty’s Bar & Bistro, all are welcome!

700 Burgundy St • $

Popular Items

Tater Tots$3.75
Southern Chicken Sandwich$10.25
garlic mayo, lettuce, and house pickles
Chicken Fingers$12.00
fries, slaw, and bistro sauce
Bacon Bleu Burger$12.50
lettuce, tomato, with melted bleu cheese crumbles, bacon and topped with a fried egg
Fish & Chips$13.50
fries, slaw, and bistro sauce
Chicken Quesadilla$9.25
made with grilled onions and peppers served with sour cream and chunky salsa
Mac & Cheese Bites$10.00
panko-crusted, parmesan, and marinara
Bistro Burger$10.00
lettuce, tomato, house pickles, and grilled red onion
French Fries$3.75
Extra Ranch Dipping Sauce$0.50
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
LGBTQ-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

700 Burgundy St

New Orleans LA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
