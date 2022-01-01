Betty’s Bar & Bistro
We’re a locally-owned, New Orleans Neighborhood Bar & Bistro open daily at 700 Burgundy Street in the French Quarter! At Betty’s Bar & Bistro, all are welcome!
GRILL
700 Burgundy St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
700 Burgundy St
New Orleans LA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fat Tuesday
Come in and enjoy!
Cuñada
La Doña of Mexican Flavor. Experience our traditional Agave Bar & Mexican Grill in the French Quarter. 💃 Kitchen open 'til 1am. All are welcome 🌈
fritai llc
A full service Haitian Restaurant.
Brennan's
A classic New Orleans creole restaurant that both honors the best of its history while simultaneously creating bold new flavors.