Betty's Beach Cafe

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

505 Front St • $$

Avg 3.8 (1432 reviews)

Popular Items

Huevos Rancheros$16.00
Veggie Benedict$22.00
spinach, tomato, mushrooms, onions served on a toasted English muffin topped with 2 all natural, Maui fresh poached eggs and Betty’s homemade hollandaise
sauce, served with homefries
Eggs Benedict$19.00
Canadian bacon served on a toasted English muffin with 2 all natural, Maui fresh poached eggs and Betty’s homemade hollandaise sauce, served with homefries
Grilled Mahi Tacos$19.00
2 flour tortillas filled with grilled mahi mahi, lettuce, cilantro, tomatoes and green onions, served with pinto beans and
Betty’s homemade salsa
Grilled Mahi Sandwich$21.00
grilled ono topped with lettuce, sliced tomato, pickles and zesty mango mustard aioli served on a fresh Maui made sesame bun, served with french fries
Banana Nut Pancakes$14.00
3 banana nut pancakes served with whipped butter and maple syrup
Loco Moco$16.00
1/2 lb charbroiled grass fed, all natural Maui Cattle Co. beef patty served over steamed white rice & topped with Betty’s
gravy and 2 all natural, Maui fresh eggs
Iced Coffee$4.00
Garden Quesadilla$15.00
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

505 Front St

Lahaina HI

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

