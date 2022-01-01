Go
Betty's Parkway Restaurant

Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM

No reviews yet

912 Riverside Dr, Columbia, TN 38401

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

3 Onion Rings$2.25
Beer Battered
EACH Cheeze Stik$1.55
Onion Rings$5.99
Beer Battered
Fried Green Tomatoes$7.99
FRESH Green Tomatoes battered and fried golden brown
Cheese Stix$8.99
Creamy Mozzarella Cheese coated with a crispy batter
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

912 Riverside Dr, Columbia, TN 38401, Columbia TN 38401

