Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More

Welcome to BTB, your stop for insane award winning burger and hot dog combinations. Not in the mood for a burger or dog, browse our menu, I am sure we have something you will love!

2222 W Southport Rd STE A

Popular Items

Cheese Curds$10.50
A 1/2 lb. of authentic Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds, beer battered and served with our BTB Spitfire Ranch sauce for dipping.
The Mac Daddy$11.00
A flame grilled burger topped w/ a heaping of our popular mac n cheese, a ranch drizzle & finished w/ crumbled bacon. Served on a pretzel bun.
Great Balls of Fire$9.00
Pepper Jack cheese balls deep fried to a golden brown, sprinkled with our Spitfire seasoning and served with our own horsey ranch sauce.
BTB Classic$9.50
A flame grilled burger topped w/ American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mayo.
Shroom & Swiss$10.00
A flame grilled burger topped w/ Swiss cheese & sautéed mushrooms/bacon. Served on a brioche bun.
Spitfire Ranch Chicken Wrap$10.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast with mixed greens, cheddar Jack cheese, diced tomato, sauteed jalapenos/onions & BTB Spitfire Ranch sauce.
Spitfire Ranch$11.50
A flame grilled burger topped w/ with pepper Jack cheese, sautéed onions & jalapenos, smoked bacon & a drizzle of our popular Spitfire Ranch sauce. Served on Texas toast.
Pretty Awesome Burger$11.50
A flame grilled burger topped w/ smoked gouda cheese, sauteed jalapenos, smoked bacon, fried onions & finished w/ a Crustiez Awesome Sauce drizzle. Served on a brioche bun.
BTB Wings$12.50
A pound (8-11) of delicious wings tossed in your choice of handmade BTB sauces. Served w/ dipping sauce & baby carrots.
The Boss Hogg$11.50
A flame grilled burger topped w/ cheddar cheese, our smoked pulled pork, your choice of BTB BBQ sauce, bacon & deep fried onion strings. Served on a brioche bun.
Location

2222 W Southport Rd STE A

Indianapolis IN

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
