Pasta salad in Beulah

Beulah restaurants
Beulah restaurants that serve pasta salad

East Shore Market image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

East Shore Market

276 S Benzie Blvd,, Beulah

Avg 5 (33 reviews)
Takeout
1lb Tuna Mac Pasta Salad$7.99
1lb Dill Grape Chicken Pasta Salad$8.99
More about East Shore Market
L'chayim Delicatessen image

 

L'Chayim Delicatessen • Beulah

274 S. Benzie Blvd, Beulah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side- Pasta Salad$2.50
More about L'Chayim Delicatessen • Beulah
