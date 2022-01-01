Beverly Hills restaurants you'll love

Beverly Hills's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Cocktail
Sandwich
Cake
Sushi
Hummus
Salad
Ramen
Vegan
French
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Bagels
Middle Eastern
Must-try Beverly Hills restaurants

Nate 'n Al's image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Nate 'n Al's

414 N Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills

Avg 4.1 (4670 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Matzo Ball Soup$7.95
Served with noodles and carrots
Chicken Noodle Soup$7.95
Served with noodles, carrots and shredded chicken
The Westwood$17.95
Roast turkey, cole slaw, Russian dressing
More about Nate 'n Al's
Chaumont Vegan image

 

Chaumont Vegan

145 S Beverly Dr, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rose Water Croissant$5.75
Rose water vanilla cream
Matcha croissant$5.75
Rose water vanilla cream
Pain Suisse$6.00
No-milk custard & chocolate chips
More about Chaumont Vegan
Umami Burger image

 

Umami Burger

233 South Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ktown Burger$11.50
4oz smash patty, gochujang marinated pork belly, korean slaw, pickles, classic sauce
Umami Tenders$9.50
3 Piece crispy fried chicken tenders served with your choice of one sauce
Sunnyside Burger$11.50
4oz smash patty, bacon strips, fried egg, truffle aioli, avocado, tomato spread, lettuce, pickles, American cheese
More about Umami Burger
Juice Crafters image

SMOOTHIES

Juice Crafters

293 S Robertson Blvd, Beverly Hills

Avg 4.1 (273 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#3.5 - 8 Shades of Green$9.75
Pineapple, cucumber, celery, kale, spinach, lemon, turmeric & ginger.
Silver Cup$9.99
Almond milk, banana, kale, dates & walnuts.
Indian Tonic$4.45
Turmeric, coconut H2O, ginger & raw honey.
More about Juice Crafters
MIRAME image

 

MIRAME

419 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills

Avg 4.1 (610 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
MÍRAME FAMILY MEAL NO MARGS$60.00
Choice of
Cochinita Pibil, Grilled Hanger Steak or Grilled Yellowtail.
Served with:
Mayacoba beans
Arroz rojo,
Tortillas
Caesar
little gems, snap peas, radish,. sunchoke, dates, tomatillos, & goat cheese
Margarita Cake
MÍRAME FAMILY MEAL & MARGARITAS$80.00
Choice of
Cochinita Pibil, Grilled Hanger Steak or Grilled Yellowtail.
Served with:
Mayacoba beans
Arroz rojo,
Tortillas
Caesar
little gems, snap peas, radish,. sunchoke, dates, tomatillos, & goat cheese
Margarita Cake
Classic Tequila Margarita made with fresh lime.
Baja Caesar Salad$16.00
little gems-avocado-sourdough-egg
Option to add protein.
More about MIRAME
Porta Via Beverly Hills image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Porta Via Beverly Hills

424 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills

Avg 4 (1058 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Parmigiano Crusted Alaskan Halibut$38.00
Parmigiano Crusted Alaskan Halibut, grilled asparagus. Burre blanc sauce.
Rigatoni Bolognese$28.00
Beef and veal ragu with parmigiano
Grilled Ora King Salmon$34.00
Sustainably raised in New Zealand. Organic Brown Rice & market vegetables
More about Porta Via Beverly Hills
Kazan - Beverly Hills image

 

Kazan - Beverly Hills

111 N La Cienega Blvd Suite A, Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lei Ramen$27.00
Our signature Lei Ramen has nearly 14 different ingredients in its broth, featuring our homemade thin noodles, hints of Japanese spices, garlic, and your choice of chashu (pork, chicken, or tofu). Topped with sesame seeds, fried onion, green onion, red onion and kikurage mushrooms.
Purely Vegan, Old School #8$28.00
Our “ purely vegan, old school” meatless option reminds you of classic Tokyo soba dishes with all of the flavor and none of the meat! This dish uses a kelp and mushroom based stock with hints of ginger, and is topped with tofu, white onions & leafy greens.
Kazan Salad$18.50
Red Cabbage, julienne carrot, Persian cucumber, and a blend of enoki, shiitake and shimeji mushroom, tossed in our tonkatsu dressing
More about Kazan - Beverly Hills
Jack & Ben's image

 

Jack & Ben's

9601 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cali Club$12.00
COLD BREW$2.50
French Fries$4.00
More about Jack & Ben's
Upper Crust image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Upper Crust

243 S Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills

Avg 4.6 (2571 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Large 1/2 & 1/2
Choose 2 halves to create a large split pizza!
Large State House$25.29
Created for the meat lover, a combination of hamburger, pepperoni & Italian sausage
Large Harvard Street (Margherita)$24.99
A classic combination of sliced tomato, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella & fresh garlic
More about Upper Crust
Pascal on Beverly image

 

Pascal on Beverly

200 South Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Schnitzel Sandwich$16.25
Sesame breaded chicken breast, tomato, lettuce, onion and pickled lemon mayo
Pascal Chicken Salad$16.25
Romaine lettuce, avocado, tomato, cucumber, garlic-lime and
olive oil
Chicken Pesto Panini$16.50
Garlic-Lime marinated chicken breast, mushrooms, provolone, caramelized onions, pesto
More about Pascal on Beverly
The Nosh of Beverly Hills image

 

The Nosh of Beverly Hills

9689 Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dozen Bagels$19.25
Please pick which homemade bagels and how many of each you would like and write in the instructions.
Chinese Chicken Salad
Romaine, wontons, chicken breast, scallions, Mandarin oranges, crispy noodles, sesame seeds, almonds, homemade Chinese dressing
Hand-Crafted Bagel*
Individual bagels done the way you want it.
More about The Nosh of Beverly Hills
Heroic Italian image

 

Heroic Italian

8484 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Vegan (VG)$15.00
Avocado, artichoke, roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions, giardiniera, pesto.
Quadronno$15.00
Prosciutto, burrata, house roasted tomatoes, Italian black summer truffle mayo.
Heroic Salad (VT)$9.00
Heirloom tomatoes, burrata, Persian cucumbers and Maui sweet onions on mix greens.
More about Heroic Italian
Paris Tokyo by Azai Sushi image

 

Paris Tokyo by Azai Sushi

9400 South Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baked Crab Hand Roll$28.00
Cucumber Cut$18.00
Tempura Lemon Seabass Roll Special$45.00
More about Paris Tokyo by Azai Sushi
Chaumont (Beverly Hills) image

 

Chaumont (Beverly Hills)

143 S Beverly drive, Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate croissant$4.50
Chocolate croissant
Egg & cheese$13.50
croissant, cheddar cheese, soft scrambled eggs, arugula
Pain Suisse$6.25
Pain Suisse
More about Chaumont (Beverly Hills)
Insomniac Events image

 

Insomniac Events

9441 West Olympic Boulevard, Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Insomniac Events
Judi's Deli image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Judi's Deli

433 n bedford dr, beverly hills

Avg 4 (296 reviews)
Takeout
More about Judi's Deli
Restaurant banner

 

TATEL - Beverly Hills

453 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about TATEL - Beverly Hills
Restaurant banner

 

Nua

403 n crescent dr, Beverly Hills

Avg 4.8 (56 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Nua
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Caffe Roma

350 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills

Avg 4.2 (2543 reviews)
Takeout
More about Caffe Roma
Tommy's Beverly Hills image

 

Tommy's Beverly Hills

235 North Canon Drive, Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Tommy's Beverly Hills
Art of Juice and Water image

 

Art of Juice and Water

311 North Crescent Drive, Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Art of Juice and Water
Restaurant banner

 

Croft Alley - Beverly Hills

9433 Brighton Way, Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Croft Alley - Beverly Hills
Restaurant banner

 

Impasta

459 N. Roxbury Dr., Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Impasta
Restaurant banner

 

Velverie

9737 South Santa Monica Boulevard, Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Velverie
Restaurant banner

 

Strings Ramen - LA

225 South Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Strings Ramen - LA
Restaurant banner

 

Breadblok - Beverly Hills

260 N Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Breadblok - Beverly Hills

