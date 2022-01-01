Beverly Hills restaurants you'll love
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
Nate 'n Al's
414 N Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills
|Popular items
|Matzo Ball Soup
|$7.95
Served with noodles and carrots
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$7.95
Served with noodles, carrots and shredded chicken
|The Westwood
|$17.95
Roast turkey, cole slaw, Russian dressing
Chaumont Vegan
145 S Beverly Dr, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Rose Water Croissant
|$5.75
Rose water vanilla cream
|Matcha croissant
|$5.75
Rose water vanilla cream
|Pain Suisse
|$6.00
No-milk custard & chocolate chips
Umami Burger
233 South Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills
|Popular items
|Ktown Burger
|$11.50
4oz smash patty, gochujang marinated pork belly, korean slaw, pickles, classic sauce
|Umami Tenders
|$9.50
3 Piece crispy fried chicken tenders served with your choice of one sauce
|Sunnyside Burger
|$11.50
4oz smash patty, bacon strips, fried egg, truffle aioli, avocado, tomato spread, lettuce, pickles, American cheese
SMOOTHIES
Juice Crafters
293 S Robertson Blvd, Beverly Hills
|Popular items
|#3.5 - 8 Shades of Green
|$9.75
Pineapple, cucumber, celery, kale, spinach, lemon, turmeric & ginger.
|Silver Cup
|$9.99
Almond milk, banana, kale, dates & walnuts.
|Indian Tonic
|$4.45
Turmeric, coconut H2O, ginger & raw honey.
MIRAME
419 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills
|Popular items
|MÍRAME FAMILY MEAL NO MARGS
|$60.00
Choice of
Cochinita Pibil, Grilled Hanger Steak or Grilled Yellowtail.
Served with:
Mayacoba beans
Arroz rojo,
Tortillas
Caesar
little gems, snap peas, radish,. sunchoke, dates, tomatillos, & goat cheese
Margarita Cake
|MÍRAME FAMILY MEAL & MARGARITAS
|$80.00
Choice of
Cochinita Pibil, Grilled Hanger Steak or Grilled Yellowtail.
Served with:
Mayacoba beans
Arroz rojo,
Tortillas
Caesar
little gems, snap peas, radish,. sunchoke, dates, tomatillos, & goat cheese
Margarita Cake
Classic Tequila Margarita made with fresh lime.
|Baja Caesar Salad
|$16.00
little gems-avocado-sourdough-egg
Option to add protein.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Porta Via Beverly Hills
424 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills
|Popular items
|Parmigiano Crusted Alaskan Halibut
|$38.00
Parmigiano Crusted Alaskan Halibut, grilled asparagus. Burre blanc sauce.
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$28.00
Beef and veal ragu with parmigiano
|Grilled Ora King Salmon
|$34.00
Sustainably raised in New Zealand. Organic Brown Rice & market vegetables
Kazan - Beverly Hills
111 N La Cienega Blvd Suite A, Beverly Hills
|Popular items
|Lei Ramen
|$27.00
Our signature Lei Ramen has nearly 14 different ingredients in its broth, featuring our homemade thin noodles, hints of Japanese spices, garlic, and your choice of chashu (pork, chicken, or tofu). Topped with sesame seeds, fried onion, green onion, red onion and kikurage mushrooms.
|Purely Vegan, Old School #8
|$28.00
Our “ purely vegan, old school” meatless option reminds you of classic Tokyo soba dishes with all of the flavor and none of the meat! This dish uses a kelp and mushroom based stock with hints of ginger, and is topped with tofu, white onions & leafy greens.
|Kazan Salad
|$18.50
Red Cabbage, julienne carrot, Persian cucumber, and a blend of enoki, shiitake and shimeji mushroom, tossed in our tonkatsu dressing
Jack & Ben's
9601 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills
|Popular items
|Cali Club
|$12.00
|COLD BREW
|$2.50
|French Fries
|$4.00
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Upper Crust
243 S Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills
|Popular items
|Large 1/2 & 1/2
Choose 2 halves to create a large split pizza!
|Large State House
|$25.29
Created for the meat lover, a combination of hamburger, pepperoni & Italian sausage
|Large Harvard Street (Margherita)
|$24.99
A classic combination of sliced tomato, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella & fresh garlic
Pascal on Beverly
200 South Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills
|Popular items
|Schnitzel Sandwich
|$16.25
Sesame breaded chicken breast, tomato, lettuce, onion and pickled lemon mayo
|Pascal Chicken Salad
|$16.25
Romaine lettuce, avocado, tomato, cucumber, garlic-lime and
olive oil
|Chicken Pesto Panini
|$16.50
Garlic-Lime marinated chicken breast, mushrooms, provolone, caramelized onions, pesto
The Nosh of Beverly Hills
9689 Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills
|Popular items
|Dozen Bagels
|$19.25
Please pick which homemade bagels and how many of each you would like and write in the instructions.
|Chinese Chicken Salad
Romaine, wontons, chicken breast, scallions, Mandarin oranges, crispy noodles, sesame seeds, almonds, homemade Chinese dressing
|Hand-Crafted Bagel*
Individual bagels done the way you want it.
Heroic Italian
8484 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills
|Popular items
|The Vegan (VG)
|$15.00
Avocado, artichoke, roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions, giardiniera, pesto.
|Quadronno
|$15.00
Prosciutto, burrata, house roasted tomatoes, Italian black summer truffle mayo.
|Heroic Salad (VT)
|$9.00
Heirloom tomatoes, burrata, Persian cucumbers and Maui sweet onions on mix greens.
Paris Tokyo by Azai Sushi
9400 South Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills
|Popular items
|Baked Crab Hand Roll
|$28.00
|Cucumber Cut
|$18.00
|Tempura Lemon Seabass Roll Special
|$45.00
Chaumont (Beverly Hills)
143 S Beverly drive, Beverly Hills
|Popular items
|Chocolate croissant
|$4.50
Chocolate croissant
|Egg & cheese
|$13.50
croissant, cheddar cheese, soft scrambled eggs, arugula
|Pain Suisse
|$6.25
Pain Suisse
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Caffe Roma
350 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills
Tommy's Beverly Hills
235 North Canon Drive, Beverly Hills
Art of Juice and Water
311 North Crescent Drive, Beverly Hills
Croft Alley - Beverly Hills
9433 Brighton Way, Beverly Hills
Impasta
459 N. Roxbury Dr., Beverly Hills
Velverie
9737 South Santa Monica Boulevard, Beverly Hills
Strings Ramen - LA
225 South Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills
Breadblok - Beverly Hills
260 N Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills