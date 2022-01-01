Beverly Hills bakeries you'll love

Chaumont Vegan image

 

Chaumont Vegan

145 S Beverly Dr, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rose Water Croissant$5.75
Rose water vanilla cream
Matcha croissant$5.75
Rose water vanilla cream
Pain Suisse$6.00
No-milk custard & chocolate chips
More about Chaumont Vegan
Pascal on Beverly image

 

Pascal on Beverly

200 South Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Schnitzel Sandwich$16.25
Sesame breaded chicken breast, tomato, lettuce, onion and pickled lemon mayo
Pascal Chicken Salad$16.25
Romaine lettuce, avocado, tomato, cucumber, garlic-lime and
olive oil
Chicken Pesto Panini$16.50
Garlic-Lime marinated chicken breast, mushrooms, provolone, caramelized onions, pesto
More about Pascal on Beverly
Chaumont (Beverly Hills) image

 

Chaumont (Beverly Hills)

143 S Beverly drive, Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate croissant$4.50
Chocolate croissant
Egg & cheese$13.50
croissant, cheddar cheese, soft scrambled eggs, arugula
Pain Suisse$6.25
Pain Suisse
More about Chaumont (Beverly Hills)

