Chicken sandwiches in Beverly Hills
Beverly Hills restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about The Nosh of Beverly Hills
The Nosh of Beverly Hills
9689 Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$16.99
With red onion, tomato and lettuce on a homemade challah bun
|Deluxe Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$17.99
Melted Jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato and red onion on a challah bun
|Golden Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$16.99
With spinach and tomato on a baguette, and organic mixed greens on the side
More about Tryst Caffe Beverly Hills
Tryst Caffe Beverly Hills
9667 1/2 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Homemade pickles, fried chicken breast, pickled onions, aioli on sourdough Side
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, spicy aioli on a brioche bun