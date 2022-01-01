Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate croissants in Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills restaurants
Beverly Hills restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

Chocolate Croissant image

 

Chaumont Vegan

145 S Beverly Dr, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
Chocolate Almond Croissant$5.75
Orange Chocolate Croissant$5.75
More about Chaumont Vegan
Chocolate Croissant image

 

Pascal on Beverly

200 South Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$4.25
More about Pascal on Beverly
Item pic

 

The Nosh of Beverly Hills

9689 Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$4.99
More about The Nosh of Beverly Hills
Chocolate croissant image

 

Chaumont (Beverly Hills)

143 S Beverly drive, Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate croissant$4.50
Chocolate croissant
Almond chocolate banana croissant$5.75
Almond chocolate banana croissant
Chocolate almond croissant$6.25
Chocolate almond croissant
More about Chaumont (Beverly Hills)

