Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Beverly Hills

Go
Beverly Hills restaurants
Toast

Beverly Hills restaurants that serve chopped salad

Chopped Tuscan Salad image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Porta Via Beverly Hills

424 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills

Avg 4 (1058 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chopped Beet Salad$17.00
Chopped Organic Lettuces, beets, tomato, garbanzo, green beans and feta. Champagne shallot vinaigrette.
Chopped Tuscan Salad$19.00
Chopped iceberg. Geona salami, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, garbanzo, peas, olives, basil & mozzarella. red wine vinaigrette.
More about Porta Via Beverly Hills
Jack & Ben's image

 

Jack & Ben's

9601 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Sesame Chicken Chopped Salad$13.00
Shredded Napa cabbage, carrot, purple cabbage, mixed greens, sesame grilled chicken, wonton strips and orange slices
More about Jack & Ben's
Item pic

 

The Nosh of Beverly Hills

9689 Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Acapulco Chopped Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, jicama, corn, radishes, avocado, red bell pepper, feta cheese, honey-lime vinaigrette
Chopped Antipasto Salad
Fresh mixed greens, Italian salami, mozzarella cheese, red onions, garbanzo beans, black olives, pepperoncinis with Italian dressing
Israeli Chopped Salad
More about The Nosh of Beverly Hills
Chaumont (Beverly Hills) image

 

Chaumont (Beverly Hills)

143 S Beverly drive, Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek chopped salad$13.50
Baby romaine, feta, cucumber, kalamata olives, heirloom tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, honey balsamic & balsamic glaze
More about Chaumont (Beverly Hills)

Browse other tasty dishes in Beverly Hills

Kale Salad

Pastrami Sandwiches

Chai Lattes

Muffins

Penne

French Fries

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Rice Soup

Map

More near Beverly Hills to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (858 restaurants)

Santa Monica

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Venice

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

North Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (858 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (688 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (477 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston