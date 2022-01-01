Chopped salad in Beverly Hills
Beverly Hills restaurants that serve chopped salad
More about Porta Via Beverly Hills
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Porta Via Beverly Hills
424 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills
|Chopped Beet Salad
|$17.00
Chopped Organic Lettuces, beets, tomato, garbanzo, green beans and feta. Champagne shallot vinaigrette.
|Chopped Tuscan Salad
|$19.00
Chopped iceberg. Geona salami, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, garbanzo, peas, olives, basil & mozzarella. red wine vinaigrette.
More about Jack & Ben's
Jack & Ben's
9601 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills
|Grilled Sesame Chicken Chopped Salad
|$13.00
Shredded Napa cabbage, carrot, purple cabbage, mixed greens, sesame grilled chicken, wonton strips and orange slices
More about The Nosh of Beverly Hills
The Nosh of Beverly Hills
9689 Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills
|Acapulco Chopped Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, jicama, corn, radishes, avocado, red bell pepper, feta cheese, honey-lime vinaigrette
|Chopped Antipasto Salad
Fresh mixed greens, Italian salami, mozzarella cheese, red onions, garbanzo beans, black olives, pepperoncinis with Italian dressing
|Israeli Chopped Salad