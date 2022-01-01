Croissants in Beverly Hills
Beverly Hills restaurants that serve croissants
More about Chaumont Vegan
Chaumont Vegan
145 S Beverly Dr, Los Angeles
|Matcha Croissant
|$5.75
|Pistachio Croissant
|$6.00
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
More about Jack & Ben's
Jack & Ben's
9601 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills
|Croissant
|$3.00
|Matcha Pistachio Croissant
|$4.75
Croissant filled with Sicilian pistachio cream and finished with pistachio glaze and Santa Barbara pistachios
|Guava Cream Cheese Croissant
|$4.75
Bi-color (red) croissant filled with house made guava jam and Philadelphia citrus cream cheese filling
More about Pascal on Beverly
Pascal on Beverly
200 South Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills
|Croissant
|$4.00
|Almond Choc Croissant
|$5.50
|Croissant Sandwich
|$14.50
2 egg Omelette, Swiss cheese,
Butter lettuce, tomato, radishes
More about The Nosh of Beverly Hills
The Nosh of Beverly Hills
9689 Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills
|Croissant Plain
|$3.99
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.99
|Light Breakfast Croissant
|$12.49
Egg whites, spinach, feta cheese, tomato