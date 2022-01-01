Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Beverly Hills

Go
Beverly Hills restaurants
Toast

Beverly Hills restaurants that serve croissants

Chocolate Croissant image

 

Chaumont Vegan

145 S Beverly Dr, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Matcha Croissant$5.75
Pistachio Croissant$6.00
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
More about Chaumont Vegan
Jack & Ben's image

 

Jack & Ben's

9601 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant$3.00
Matcha Pistachio Croissant$4.75
Croissant filled with Sicilian pistachio cream and finished with pistachio glaze and Santa Barbara pistachios
Guava Cream Cheese Croissant$4.75
Bi-color (red) croissant filled with house made guava jam and Philadelphia citrus cream cheese filling
More about Jack & Ben's
Croissant image

 

Pascal on Beverly

200 South Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Croissant$4.00
Almond Choc Croissant$5.50
Croissant Sandwich$14.50
2 egg Omelette, Swiss cheese,
Butter lettuce, tomato, radishes
More about Pascal on Beverly
Item pic

 

The Nosh of Beverly Hills

9689 Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant Plain$3.99
Chocolate Croissant$4.99
Light Breakfast Croissant$12.49
Egg whites, spinach, feta cheese, tomato
More about The Nosh of Beverly Hills
Croissant image

 

Chaumont (Beverly Hills)

143 S Beverly drive, Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey&Cheese croissant$6.50
Turkey&Cheese croissant
Croissant$4.00
Croissant
Chocolate croissant$4.50
Chocolate croissant
More about Chaumont (Beverly Hills)

Browse other tasty dishes in Beverly Hills

French Fries

Chicken Rice Soup

Rice Soup

Muffins

Chicken Salad

Chili

Grilled Chicken

Pancakes

Map

More near Beverly Hills to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (858 restaurants)

Santa Monica

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Venice

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

North Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (858 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (688 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (477 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston