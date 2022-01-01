Edamame in Beverly Hills

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Beverly Hills restaurants that serve edamame
Umami Burger
233 South Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills
No reviews yet
Edamame
$4.00
Tossed with Coarse Salt.
More about Umami Burger
Kazan - Beverly Hills
111 N La Cienega Blvd Suite A, Beverly Hills
No reviews yet
Spicy Edamame
$10.00
Sautéed in shell edamame with fresh garlic cloves, chili paste and Miso
More about Kazan - Beverly Hills
