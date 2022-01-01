Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Beverly Hills

Go
Beverly Hills restaurants
Toast

Beverly Hills restaurants that serve edamame

Item pic

 

Umami Burger

233 South Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Edamame$4.00
Tossed with Coarse Salt.
More about Umami Burger
Spicy Edamame image

 

Kazan - Beverly Hills

111 N La Cienega Blvd Suite A, Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Edamame$10.00
Sautéed in shell edamame with fresh garlic cloves, chili paste and Miso
More about Kazan - Beverly Hills

Browse other tasty dishes in Beverly Hills

Chocolate Croissants

Chai Lattes

White Pizza

Ball Soup

Tuna Salad

Muffins

Cappuccino

Lasagna

Map

More near Beverly Hills to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (858 restaurants)

Santa Monica

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Venice

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

North Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (858 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (688 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (477 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston