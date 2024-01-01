Fish tacos in Beverly Hills

Crispy tempura-battered red snapper, chipotle aioli, cheddar cheese, zesty pico de gallo, sour cream, mango cabbage slaw adding a tropical twist. As summer kicks off, savor the sweetness of perfectly ripe mangoes in our Baja Fish Taco Box!

Our taco creations are elegantly presented in bespoke pink Bento-style boxes, adding a touch of sophistication to your dining experience.

