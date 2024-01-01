Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills restaurants
Beverly Hills restaurants that serve fish tacos

Item pic

 

Hernando's Mexican Kitchen

421 N Rodeo Dr. Suite G4, Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baja Fish Taco Box$23.95
Crispy tempura-battered red snapper, chipotle aioli, cheddar cheese, zesty pico de gallo, sour cream, mango cabbage slaw adding a tropical twist. As summer kicks off, savor the sweetness of perfectly ripe mangoes in our Baja Fish Taco Box!
Our taco creations are elegantly presented in bespoke pink Bento-style boxes, adding a touch of sophistication to your dining experience.
More about Hernando's Mexican Kitchen
Jack & Ben's image

 

Jack & Ben's

9601 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy "Fish-less" Tacos (Taco Tuesday)$12.00
More about Jack & Ben's

