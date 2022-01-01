Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Ham sandwiches in
Beverly Hills
/
Beverly Hills
/
Ham Sandwiches
Beverly Hills restaurants that serve ham sandwiches
Leora Cafe
9346 Civic Center Drive, Beverly Hills
No reviews yet
Ham & Comte Sandwich
$14.00
ham, comte cheese, dijon, butter, cornichon - a classic!
More about Leora Cafe
The Nosh of Beverly Hills
9689 Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills
No reviews yet
Ham Sandwich D'artagnan
$13.99
More about The Nosh of Beverly Hills
