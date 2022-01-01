Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey cake in Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills restaurants
Beverly Hills restaurants that serve honey cake

Pascal on Beverly image

 

Pascal on Beverly

200 South Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Cake Mini$6.75
Honey cake Small round/loaf$16.50
More about Pascal on Beverly
The Nosh of Beverly Hills image

 

The Nosh of Beverly Hills

9689 Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Honey Cake$16.99
For a sweet New Year!
More about The Nosh of Beverly Hills

