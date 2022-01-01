Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lox in Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills restaurants
Beverly Hills restaurants that serve lox

Nate 'n Al's image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Nate 'n Al's

414 N Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills

Avg 4.1 (4670 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Lox$12.95
More about Nate 'n Al's
The Nosh of Beverly Hills image

 

The Nosh of Beverly Hills

9689 Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lox Spread$11.99
Cream cheese, Veggies & Lox
Everything you need to dress up your bagels...cream cheese, flavored cream cheese, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, smoked salmon.....
Nova Lox (2 slices)$8.99
More about The Nosh of Beverly Hills

