Omelettes in Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills restaurants
Toast

Beverly Hills restaurants that serve omelettes

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Nate 'n Al's

414 N Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills

Veggie Omelette$12.95
More about Nate 'n Al's
Jack & Ben's

9601 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills

Sunrise Omelette$8.00
Farm fresh eggs, red and green bell peppers, grilled chicken, sautéed onions and cheddar cheese
More about Jack & Ben's
Pascal on Beverly

200 South Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills

Farmer's Omelette Sandwich$15.75
Spinach, mushroom, sundried tomato, mozzarella, mayo on French baguette. Served with house salad or roasted potatoes
Green Omelette$14.50
Spinach, parsley, scallions, & dill omelette with house salad or roasted potatoes and French baguette
More about Pascal on Beverly

