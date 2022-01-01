Omelettes in Beverly Hills
Beverly Hills restaurants that serve omelettes
More about Nate 'n Al's
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
Nate 'n Al's
414 N Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills
|Veggie Omelette
|$12.95
More about Jack & Ben's
Jack & Ben's
9601 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills
|Sunrise Omelette
|$8.00
Farm fresh eggs, red and green bell peppers, grilled chicken, sautéed onions and cheddar cheese
More about Pascal on Beverly
Pascal on Beverly
200 South Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills
|Farmer's Omelette Sandwich
|$15.75
Spinach, mushroom, sundried tomato, mozzarella, mayo on French baguette. Served with house salad or roasted potatoes
|Green Omelette
|$14.50
Spinach, parsley, scallions, & dill omelette with house salad or roasted potatoes and French baguette